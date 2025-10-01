dBTechnologies VIO W12T Multi-Purpose Monitor Debuts

dBTechnologies has introduced its new VIO W12T, a 12” coaxial active monitor that can be used for various live sound applications.

Bologna, Italy (October 1, 2025)—dBTechnologies has released its new VIO W12T, a 12” coaxial active monitor, which, while purpose-built to perform as a wedge, can be used in various deployment scenarios via optional rigging hardware.

The W12T features a 12″ / 1.3″ coaxial neodymium transducer housed behind a rotatable 60° × 40° horn, delivering 138 dB SPL (AES75)—a configuration intended for use in short-throw applications. The system is powered by a 1600W RMS Class-D amplifier operating on dBTechnologies’ Digipro G4 16S4 platform, with 32-bit / 96 kHz DSP delivering linear-phase FIR filtering, dual-stage limiting (Peak, RMS, Thermal) and real-time impedance monitoring. A suite of selectable high-pass filters (60–120 Hz) aids tuning. For remote control, monitoring, and integration, the W12T features native RDNet support via AuroraNet, along with a dedicated expansion slot for A2Net or Dante audio-over-IP networking.

The enclosure features a polyurea-coated wooden cabinet, a wrap-around powder-coated metal grille, and recessed handle design. Weighing 22.5 kg (49 pounds) and equipped with M10 rigging points, the W12T integrates with VIO W-series accessories for flown and installed configurations.

While designed with the expectation that it will be used primarily for monitoring, the W12T’s form factor, mounting options and remote DSP control enable it to be used in other applications such as stage wings for off-stage talent or cue mixes, choir loft fills in houses of worship, side-stage or utility vocal monitoring and so on.