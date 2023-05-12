Dear Reality MIYA – Mix Product of the Week

The MIYA plug-in is a unique distortion processor that detects zero crosses in waveforms and replaces what’s between them with user-controlled additive synthesis.

New York, NY (May 12, 2023)—The MIYA plug-in (Mac/PC) is a unique distortion processor that detects zero crosses in waveforms and replaces what’s between them with user-controlled additive synthesis. It creates distortion in the literal sense of changing the composition of a waveform.

MIYA is not the type of distortion processor that emulates tubes, tape or transistors being overdriven. Instead, it can create glitchy or textural distortion or completely resynthesize a signal. It will probably be most useful for EDM, hip-hop and other electronic genres.

The GUI features a large Graphic Visualizer that color codes the waveforms in a way that allows you to see the effects of the processing. A grey line represents the original signal; orange vertical lines show the zero crosses, the blue line depicts the synthesized signal, and the green shows the signal at the output.

The plug-in includes three sections of adjustable parameters. The Analyzer section has two controls. Skip tells the processor to skip up to five zero crosses, thus changing the length of the wavelets. Longer wavelets equal lower tones. The Minimum Length knob discards zero crossings using a time reference in milliseconds. It’s useful for dialing in a variety of resonances.

To the right of the Analyzer is the Synthesizer and Filter section. Here, you can use sliders to add first through fifth-order harmonics. A knob called Duty Cycle provides another way to control wavelet length. The Gate knob blocks any signal below its threshold, making it possible to process only louder sounds, such as drum hits.

The Threshold and Boost parameters provide additional control. They tell MIYA to amplify any signal that exceeds the Threshold setting by the Boost amount. You can further sculpt the sound with the Low-Pass and High-Pass filters.

One of MIYA’s most impactful controls is the Dry/Wet knob, which allows you to blend the original and synthesized signals at the output, whose level you can also adjust.

Learn more about MIYA, or get a fully functioning 14-day free trial at the Dear Reality website. MIYA lists for $49, but at the time of this writing is on sale for $39.