Dear Reality Stereo Production Bundle Debuts

Düsseldorf, Germany (March 28, 2022)—Sennheiser subsidiary Dear Reality has introduced a new plug-in collection—the Stereo Production Bundle, which includes the dearVR MIX virtual mix room plug-in and the dearVR MUSIC spatializer plug-in.

The dearVR MIX is intended to aid headphone mixing by letting the user work in customizable virtual mix rooms, allowing engineers and content producers to work in the same “mix room” regardless of where they actually are. The plug-in also features Dear Reality’s Spatial Headphone Compensation, which adapts 45 commonly used professional studio headphones to the selected virtual mixing room, enabling a model-independent, stable simulation of a given acoustic environment.

Meanwhile, dearVR MUSIC adds a 360° panner and spatial reverb that are intended to provide depth and width for a mix. The spatializer plug-in uses 18 virtual acoustic environments for music production, such as a concert hall, church, stage, drum room, and many more.

“With dearVR MUSIC’s advanced virtual acoustics, you can enrich every production with an immersive feel for the listener,” says Christian Sander, co-CEO of Dear Reality. “The plug-in provides a big sound to all instruments that you want to sound huge.”

The Stereo Production Bundle is available now, priced at $189 US.