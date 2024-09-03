Demon Box Summons Sounds From EMF

Eternal Research has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its first commercial product, Demon Box, which translates any EMF source into audio.

New York, NY (September 3, 2024)—Startup instrument company Eternal Research has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its first commercial product, Demon Box, which translates any EMF source into audio.

According to a company press release, “Built for everyone, the Demon Box isn’t like other instruments. It’s an open palette that focuses on bringing out the chaos in everyday things to experience hidden music in everyday noise.”

The Kickstarter campaign, launched on September 3 and fully funded in 10 minutes, will run until October 3, 2024. Supporters will gain early access to the first units with estimated delivery in March 2025.

The original Demon Box wooden prototype housed an active bass guitar pickup with additional electronics to boost the output. Though rough, the prototype enabled inventor and musician Alexandra Fierra and her collaborator, engineer Bryn Nieboer, to rapidly develop the initial concept.

The seventh iteration of the instrument introduced a triangular arrangement of pickups, which marked a breakthrough in the design. Now in its thirteenth iteration, the latest version of the Demon Box is in a triangular field that translates the electromagnetic resonances of innumerable objects and devices into three channels.

According to a YouTube video newly released by Eternal Research, the Demon Box houses an array of 33 inductors and offers “panning phasing and effects layering.” Connectivity includes three mono outputs, three CV outputs, five-pin MIDI, USB-C and a stereo output jack.

The triangle shape was very intentional, Fierra says. “So much of western music is in reference to four–time signatures and shapes of plug-ins and devices most always revolve around squares and rectangles. The triangle shape allows for a different orientation than what we’re used to. I believe that the physical design of something influences its use. I knew the design of the Demon Box needed to be original and promote out-of-the-box thinking to create music like you’ve never heard.”