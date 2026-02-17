Desktop-Based Stem Splitter App Debuts

SoliderSound’s new Go-Splitter stem splitting software divides tracks into four stems and keeps all its work locally based on the user's desktop.

United Kingdom (February 17, 2026)—Disassembling existing tracks into separate stems isn’t a new idea, but traditionally it requires considerable computing horsepower—enough that the typical stem-splitting app is really an interface for uploading a track to the cloud and downloading the results. However, SoliderSound’s new offering, Go-Splitter, keeps the heavy lifting localized on the user’s desktop.

Currently offered for macOS Apple Silicon (with a dedicated Windows edition coming soon), Go-Splitter allows users to deconstruct full mixes into four DAW-ready WAV stems—Vocals, Drums, Bass and Other.

Go-Splitter operates entirely on the user’s computer, using “a custom, high-precision neural-network engine,” according to the company. The benefits of that are straightforward—you can work offline and can keep files private. Keeping things local also means the app offers unlimited processing with no usage caps.

Controls include a variety of speed/quality presets and a ZIP export function for session management. An instant audition feature allows users to preview results, and batch processing is also available.

Go-Splitter is now available at solidersound.com as a free download. SoliderSound is a division of music workflow plug-in developer Techivation, created to focus on tools for music production and sound design