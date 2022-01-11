DHD.audio DX2 Compact Mixing Console Debuts

Leipzig, Germany (January 11, 2022)—The new DHD.audio DX2 desktop audio console will be unveiled next week in Germany at Hamburg Open 2022, January 19-20.

The DHD.audio DX2 Compact Mixing Console is intended for use in small, tight spaces, such as newsroom desks, podcast studios, voiceover suites and video editing booths. It provides the same assistive mixing functions as other DHD consoles, including motorized faders, automix and auto level gain, and is designed for integration with DHD processing cores to form a complete system. The DX2 is fully compatible with all current second-generation DHD cores running version 10 firmware. It comes as a four-fader console, with an optional six-fader expansion unit. A 3.5 mm output jack at the rear of the console doubles as an input, which can be used to connect a smartphone for live telephone interviews.

Also debuting at Hamburg Open 2022 will be the latest additions to DHD’s range of audio production processing cores, which integrate elements such as control surfaces, routing and external-device interfacing into a stand-alone or distributed system. The new XC3- and XD3-cores provide full support for intra-site as well as multi-site IP-based device control and audio-over-IP signal distribution. They also support automated workflows and product virtualization.

The DHD XC3 IP core is designed for use in on-air studios. It comprises two dual-core DSP modules which combine into a compact 1U. These jointly support up to 48 stereo faders, 72 stereo buses and 16 channels of AES67 IP audio. IPx expansion modules can be added to accommodate 128 channels of AES67/Ravenna IP audio in/out and up to 512 Dante channels. A companion module, the new XC3 Concentrator, allows interconnection of multiple DHD IPx modules, control surfaces and I/O modules.

DHD’s new XD3 is an IP core for use with large mixing and routing systems. It includes support for networked operations such as DHD web apps. The XD3 IP core allows fully redundant configuration and can accommodate an optional router. Up to 96 stereo faders, 126 stereo buses and 24 Gigabit Ethernet audio ports are supported by the XD3 router and IP core combination.

DHD will also be promoting the extend feature set of is new version 10 firmware. This includes bolstered security and management features, unified user management based on web apps, expanded fader and bus handling, and refinements to the DHD Toolbox configuration software.