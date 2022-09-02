DHD.audio TX2 Multitouch Compact Mixer Debuts

The sleek, customizable TX2 mixer is intended for use everywhere from production to a news desk.

Leipzig, Germany (September 2, 2022)—DHD.audio will debut its new TX2 multitouch mixing console at IBC 2022. Serving up a sleek, customizable control interface for broadcast and studio use, the TX2 is intended for use at news desks, co-host panels, edit suites and SNG vehicles.

Able to be used as a standalone unit or an extension of a DHD system via a VESA based connector, the TX2 measures 25.8 cm wide by 27 cm, with a 10.1-inch capacitive multitouch IPS display, two assignable potentiometers and six silent multicolor hardware buttons.

Designed with an eye towards customization, DHD’s Toolbox configuration software can be used to create the mixer layout that best fits the required workflow, allowing users to determine the number and size of faders, button and function assignments, necessary peak meters and more.

Available connections on the rear panel include an XLR microphone input, a 6.3 mm stereo headphone output, an analog stereo speaker output and a 3.5 mm mini-jack I/O which can be used as a smartphone port. The unit also includes a built-in talkback microphone and loudspeaker, allowing it to be used as a talkback unit or monitoring controller.

The TX2 connects to a core processor or concentrator via a single network cable which also carries all audio and control signals, plus power, up to 100 meters. The mixing panel can be used with XC3 or XD3 cores in isolation or as part of a larger mixing system and does not require a PC for operation.