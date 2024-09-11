DHD Debuts RM1 Audio Interface

DHD has launched the RM1, an audio interface intended to tackle everything from entry-level podcasting to professional broadcasting.

Leipzig, Germany (September 11, 2024)—DHD has launched the RM1, an audio production system in a desktop unit intended to tackle everything from entry-level podcasting to professional broadcasting.

Capable of operating from a wall outlet or USB linked power source, the unit is envisaged as an audio mixer and multichannel interface with integrated audio processing capability. As such, the unit is built to be moved and used on the road, as well as to be flexible enough to configure with different technology setups and applications.

The user interface allows presets to be tailored for a user’s voice and style, and features include an audio equalizer, compressor, limiter, multitrack recorder and on-air tally. Of note is AutoMix which automatically balances all incoming audio channels, managing background music and more to create a balanced mix. Other automation features onboard the RM1 include automatic gain levelling and control.

The RM1 can be accessed via an integrated interface which can be reached from almost any device supporting a web browser. Presets for popular microphones are included to aid getting started quickly. Input level gain as well as headphone or speaker volume can be adjusted from the front panel, along with other input related settings such as gain or phantom power. Audio level gain can be set manually or based on a speech sample, or automatically optimized throughout a program.

All relevant functions can be accessed and adjusted via a touchscreen control menu. Incoming calls or voice message playback can be managed via the integrated Bluetooth connectivity, USB or the auxiliary input.