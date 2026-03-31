DiGiCo Quantum 225 DS Console Debuts

Chessington, UK (March 31, 2026)—Over the last five years, DiGiCo Quantum 225 consoles have become a common sight at many venues and festivals,—that familiar 17-inch center touchscreen and an open left-panel bracket that’s just the size for a laptop, tablet computer, binder and the like. Now the desk is getting a sibling, as today DiGiCo has announced the Quantum 225 DS Console—a new variation that replaces the bracket with a second integrated screen (hence DS—Dual Screen).

The Quantum225 DS features 41 mini TFTs located across the surface to provide user feedback and interaction. Also included are a 12×12 Matrix, four MADI ports and dual DMI ports for added connectivity, 8×8 analog and four AES channels for local I/O, built-in UB MADI, optional optics, Fourier Audio, and Waves SoundGrid integration, plus dual PSU.

Users gain expanded capabilities with the addition of a second full-color, daylight-bright TFT multitouch screen, and the optional addition of DiGiCo’s Pulse software package can provide additional things to do with it. Pulse raises the desk’s input channel count to 96 (from 72), buss count to 48 (from 36), and Mustard and Nodal Processor tallies to 36 and 48, respectively (from 24 and 32). Mix Minus is also included in the console’s Pulse feature set, and the desk’s abilities can be further expanded with the optional T software package for bespoke theatre-centric amenities.

For users who already have standard Quantum225 consoles, DiGiCo has announced a hardware upgrade path that will allow them to bring their existing desks into the Quantum225 DS spec.