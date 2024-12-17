Digital Audio Denmark Updates DADman for Live Sound

Digital Audio Denmark has released new free update to DADman and firmware for its Thunder | Core range of interfaces that make the units appropriate for different live sound playback applications.

Copenhagen, Denmark (December 16, 2024)—The new Control | Pack solution from DAD is said to provide low latency, redundancy and reliability across huge channel counts for playback systems and live processing with manual or logic-based switching and show control.

Control | Pack is said to provide native switching between sets of sources to output destinations, providing redundancy in playback live processing applications, as well a manual switching of routing preset for show control applications when using Thunder | Core products: AX64, AX Center and Core 256.

The routing presets are configured via DADman and natively loaded into the unit. A total of 32 independent presets can be configured with four layers called ‘buckets’ and with up to 256 x 256 channels each. Switching buckets in a preset can be done via signal triggers natively in the Thunder | Core interface, manually from DADman or via external control devices. The detector and trigger configuration is handled in DADman but works 100% standalone.

Signal detection on channels can be pilot tone triggers or an AE6 digital trigger. The switching time for a bucket is within one audio sample with AE6 triggered switching, providing transition and around 1ms for pilot tone detection. When switching manually via DADman or an external control panel, the switching time is reportedly zero audio samples.

The Control | Pack software and firmware updates are free of charge and are now available on digitalaudiosupport.com.