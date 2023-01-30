DirectOut HControl.8 Prodigy Controller Debuts

New York, NY (January 30, 2023)—DirectOut has unveiled HControl.8, an eight-channel remote controller for the company’s Prodigy Series. Combined with Prodigy.MP and globcon, the device turns DirectOut’s multifunction processor into a portable mixing console.

HControl.8 enables mapping of audio channels and functions, such as FlexChannels, Matrix Mixers, and Snapshots distributed over 12 layers. Sporting 100mm faders, the unit also receives data from Prodigy.MP, displaying fader status and level meter information in a tailored and fully integrated way.

A variety of applications are possible with the new controller, from instances where one Prodigy.MP might be controlled by several HControl.8 units throughout a conference set-up, to remote production, where several Prodigy.MP in different locations could be remotely controlled by a single HControl.8.

Luca Giaroli, strategy and audio solutions manager at DirectOut, noted it “is the answer to all our customers who want to add real faders to the Prodigy platform. The tactile feeling is quite important in the audio world, especially when managing live or live broadcast events. The flexibility in mapping the controller via globcon perfectly fits with the Prodigy hardware and software concepts.”

The DirectOut HControl.8 unit, as well as the rest of the Prodigy Series, is on display this week at Stand 7-F700 at ISE Exhibition in Barcelona.