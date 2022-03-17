DirectOut Unveils Third Generation ANDIAMO

Mittweida, Germany (March 16, 2022)—German-based audio/connectivity specialist DirectOut has released the third generation of its ANDIAMO. The device comes with newly designed AD/DA Converters, network based audio and remote control.

Optionally supporting network audio formats RAVENNA, Dante or SoundGrid, the third generation ANDIAMO offers up to 288 inputs and 288 outputs. with internal routing matrix and failover redundancy using EARS.

The device features eight Summing Busses, Input and Output Gains and TRIM, hardware monitoring for PSU status and temperature, and redundant power supplies. Remote control over network is available via Globcon.

“While modernizing the feature set of one of the most reliable AD/DA converters on the market, we still wanted to keep it simple,” said Claudio Becker-Foss, CEO and CTO of DirectOut. “Our goal was to make it possible to use the new ANDIAMO also without remote control if needed. A very straight forward bank routing, clock and I/O selection are directly accessible from the front panel.”