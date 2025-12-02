DPA Debuts N-Series Wireless Mic System in U.S.

The new N-Series Digital Wireless Microphone System from DPA Microphones is now available in the U.S.

Longmont, CO (December 2, 2025)—Having made its debut and become established overseas, the new N-Series Digital Wireless Microphone System from DPA Microphones is now available in the U.S.

The fully digital, true diversity wideband solution ships with DPA’s new 2024 Vocal Microphone, which was designed specifically for the N-Series, as well as the wireless receiver, plus bodypack and handheld transmitters. Applicable for live, house of worship and corporate events as well as installed systems applications, the system’s industry-standard connections enable it to be used with a variety of microphones, including several DPA models.

Each N-Series solution enables users to find audio channels in densely RF populated areas and arenas, anywhere in the world. It operates in the 470–870 MHz range, with each unit providing users 400 MHz, limited only by local broadcast restrictions. As a result, a single N-Series unit can be used in multiple locations, as it addresses the frequency shuffles that regularly take place around the globe. The new line also offers AES256 encryption for privacy, which is essential for corporate or governmental applications.

The N-series wireless system also comes with the new DPA Audio Controller, a software solution that allows remote control and monitoring of the system via either PC or Mac. The DPA Audio Controller also features a comprehensive frequency analyzer that covers the entire bandwidth of the system, spanning from 470 to 870 MHz.

The bodypack transmitters are rounded to fit the contours of the body and are available with two connector options—LEMO 3-pin or DPA’s new MicroLock compact connector. Other professional microphones with these connector types can also be used with the DPA N-Series bodypacks.