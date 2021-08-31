DPA, Klang Collaborate On In-Ear Presets

Alleroed, Denmark (August 31, 2021)―KLANG’s Immersive Mixing Processor, which creates immersive mixes for live performers using in-ear monitors, will integrate dedicated presets for DPA Microphones’ 5100 Mobile Surround Microphone

Dedicated pre-sets can be integrated through the KLANG:app, a control application for all KLANG immersive in-ear mixing processors, including the just released KLANG:vokal and KLANG:kontroller. DiGiCo users can also apply the full workflow implementation on the surface of their SD or Quantum range desks.

KLANG will add unique presets to its in-ear technology that work directly with the DPA 5100 Surround microphone. “The goal is to make it even easier for people to assimilate the DPA 5100 with all our solutions,” says Dr. Roman Scharrer, CEO of KLANG:technologies. “We’re excited to have been able to collaborate with such a premier surround microphone manufacturer as DPA and look forward to the incredible productions that will result from this solution.”

With the addition of the DPA 5100, monitor engineers can now add ambience into the system. The solution is intended to provide an immersive live experience with a conventional set of stereo headphones or in-ears that makes the artists feel as though they are listening to the performance without the isolating effect of IEMs. KLANG’s functionality allows its in-ear users to hear each area of the venue from the exact position at which they are standing. For example, the main performer would hear drums behind them, keys to the right, audience to the front.

The brands first collaborated on this effort when the KLANG team created a branded app for DPA to use during tradeshows. “We were very impressed with the way the KLANG software allows performing musicians and show attendees to move through the different sound sources,” says Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO, DPA Microphones. “We realized that the DPA 5100 and KLANG’s technology would be a powerful tool for live productions. The DPA 5100 has been a great solution when needing to capture an arena full of people for a recording. With this collaboration between DPA and KLANG, live sound engineers are afforded an integrated, complete audio capture solution. We’re excited to see how the pros deploy this system for monitoring, but also look forward to the benefits it will bring to recording and streaming concerts.”