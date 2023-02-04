DrAlienSmith Wormhole Low Frequency Mic – Product of the Week

The Wormhole from DrAlienSmith is an electret condenser microphone that has a six-foot, airtight hose attached to the front of the capsule!

The hose acts as a physical EQ to the capsule, attenuating mid and high frequencies while allowing low frequencies to pass through. Combined with the capsule’s omnidirectional polar pattern, the Wormhole is capable of capturing low frequencies from a large area.

DrAlienSmith acknowledges that the Wormhole was inspired by producer/engineer Sylvia Massey’s garden hose recording technique, but is focused on low-frequency capture. As such, it can be used in a manner similar to that of a subkick mic. The omnidirectional pattern, however, enables the Wormhole to capture low end from the entire kit (or any instrument), enabling it to add weight to the overall sound.

When used on drums, the manufacturer suggests laying the Wormhole on the floor in front of the kit with the hose curling around the kick drum and ending underneath the floor tom. When the Wormhole track is added to the close microphone, it reportedly enhances the bottom end, causing the kit to sound bigger.

The hose is sensitive to physical contact and can act like a contact mic, so DrAlienSmith suggests ensuring that nothing is touching or rubbing against the hose during recording. Due to its sensitivity in the bottom end, it is recommended for use in the studio when recording one instrument at a time. Engineers working in sound design are encouraged to experiment with the Wormhole as a contact-style mic by allowing the hose to touch any surface that is vibrating or transferring sound.

The Wormhole is phantom-powered and is supplied with a stand mount and a hard case. It is expected to begin shipping this month, February 2023, at a price around $140 USD.