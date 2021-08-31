Dynacord Launches Sonicue Control App

Straubing, Germany (August 31, 2021)—Dynacord has updated its Sonicue sound system software with the release of Sonicue V1.2.2, which in turn supports the new Control app for iOS devices. The sound system software provides system overviews, helping users set up, tune and operate sound systems.

Sonicue Control is a panel-viewer app that allows users to operate Sonicue control panels created using the Sonicue control panel designer. The app, which monitors and controls preassigned sound system parameters, is now available for mobile devices for free download from Apple’s App Store, enabling iPads and iPhones to be supported for the first time. The previous version of the Control panel-viewer app was already available for desktop PCs and is running on the TPC-1 touch-panel controller.

With the panel designer, an integral part of Sonicue sound system software (version 1.2 and higher), system designers and engineers can create standalone control panel applications for end users that will run on the Control app. The design of the user interfaces is customizable with different control functions and access-protected according to user type, such as system engineers, facility managers or service personnel in hospitality areas. Once connected to a compatible hardware device, such as the Dynacord MXE5 matrix mix engine, the operator is able to monitor and control all assigned functions.

In addition to fully supporting the new Control app for iOS, the 1.2.2 software version augments the functionality of the Sonciue panel designer with further control parameters, more design options and faster installation routines. The latest release also offers reportedly better device handling for the MXE5 matrix mix engine for IP address setting and configuration. Load-drive supervision for Dynacord IPX and C series amplifiers and a new service tool for the TPC-1 touch-panel controller are also included.

Thesoftware is available as a free download from the Dynacord website. The Control app for iOS devices is available for free download from the Apple App Store.