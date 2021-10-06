EAW AC6 ADAPTive Column Speaker Introduced

EAW’s new AC6 ADAPTive Column Speaker is intended for use in installations and Houses of Worship.

Whitinsville, MA (October 6, 2021)—Eastern Acoustic Works has unveiled its latest speaker, the AC6 2-Way Full Range ADAPTive Column. Intended for use cases like installations, houses of worship and small performing arts centers, it is capable of generating a max SPL of 143db and 120° of horizontal nominal beamwidth.

Slightly smaller than its predecessors, the AC6 is managed via EAW’s Resolution 2 software, and compensates for coverage and directivity with its Adaptive Performance technology with the aim of providing three-dimensional coverage in a space.

The AC6 is also equipped with EAW’s Focusing and DynO digital signal processing in an effort to provide clear and dynamic sound with a pristine impulse response. Utilizing six low frequency transducers and 30 high frequency transducers, the AC6 presents audio from 20 kHz down to 65 Hz.

Flying multiple AC6s is possible and the columns can be flown as mains or integrated with the larger Anna or Anya line arrays. Just like its other ADAPTive models, the AC6 is integrated with Dante redundant networking as well as analog redundancy capabilities, aiding connecting and communication to each module. Available in black or white, the speaker is also suitable for outdoor use when input/output weather protection covers are used.

The new speaker will be highlighted during this year’s InfoComm Show (Booth 5543).