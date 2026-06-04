EAW Adds Line Array, Sub, Software to Newport Series

EAW is expanding its Newport Series, with the new NT208L line array, NT116S subwoofer and Online Array Assistant software.

Franklin, MA (June 4, 2026)—Just in time for InfoComm, EAW is expanding its Newport Series, bringing into the fold the new NT208L line array and NT116S subwoofer, and Online Array Assistant software.

Aiming to reduce transport requirements and setup complexity, Newport Series arrays sport high-efficiency Class-D amplification inside each enclosure, eliminating the need for external amp racks. Making use of a new EAW horn and patented waveguide technology, the series’ various modules are designed with the aim to provide high-frequency throw and low-mid punch at the level of a larger-format system.

The NT208L line array is a dual 8-inch active line array with a 141 dB Max SPL and low-frequency extension to 50 Hz. It is designed with a 2000W Class-D amplifier and field-adjustable horn (80°, 95°, or 110°). It also features EAW’s Adjustable Horizontal Directivity (AHD), which allows users to choose between four horizontal coverage profiles via toolless adjustments in the field.

Meanwhile, the new NT116S Subwoofer delivers 135dB SPL and a 25 Hz extension. An optional rigging accessory allows the NT116S to be flown with the NT206L line array or deployed as a standalone low frequency solution. The NT116S features a dedicated “Cardioid Mode” selectable via the back panel, which, when the subwoofers are physically configured, provides low-frequency energy in the audience area and keeps it off the stage.

Also new for EAW is its Online Array Assistant (OAA) software, a browser-based tool available for use via computer or smart phone that configures pick-points, splay angles and back-panel switch settings by inputting enclosure count, trim height and coverage start and stop targets.

All three will be onhand at InfoComm 2026, where visitors can learn more about all of them and more EAW offerings at Booth N6345 and Demo Room N117.