EAW Readies New Subwoofer

Las Vegas, NV (May 28, 2024)—Eastern Acoustic Works will debut its new SBX118F 1 x 18″ Powered Arrayable Subwoofer at InfoComm next month.

Mainly intended to support the company’s NTX Series of loudspeakers intended for touring and install applications, the SBX118F is designed to support all of EAW’s Professional Systems, including ADAPTive. SBX118F’s rigging interfaces directly to the NTX210L line array enclosure, increasing the number of applications it can be used for; that in turn adds deployment flexibility to the NTX series.

The SBX118F is a high-output, mid-size subwoofer system designed to provide low-frequency extension via a 4-in voice coil. The sub can be ground stacked, flown by itself or arrayed with NTX210L. A ground stack adapter enables ground stack arrays of SBX118F and NTX210L.

Like NTX210L, each SBX118F includes patented OptiLogic technology. Sensors automatically detect adjacent SBX118F subwoofers and NTX210L line array enclosures, improving setup times and eliminating errors related to cabinet identification and array configuration. OptiLogic technology also provides automatic configuration of cardioid mode.

Audio transport can be provided with Dante input and loop through or analog inputs. SBX118F is also configurable from a back panel interface or through EAW’s Resolution software. A universal PFC power supply means SBX118F can be used anywhere.