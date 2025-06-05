EAW to Launch UXA4807D Installation Amplifier at InfoComm

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has added a new installation amplifier, the UXA4807D, to its product line.

Franklin, MA (June 5, 2025)—Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has added a new installation amplifier to its product line, the UXA4807D, which will debut at InfoComm 2025.

UXA installation amplifiers, typically paired with EAW’s engineered solutions loudspeakers, offer onboard processing that includes FIR and limiter settings called Greyboxes. They come preloaded and can be assigned to each output from a pull-down menu using intuitive software. User-adjustable EQ, limiter/compressor and delay settings are available to fine tune the installation.

Multiple input signal formats come standard; Dante, four analog and SPDIF signals are available in the UXA4807D’s input matrix mixer.

To eliminate tampering, there are no front panel controls. All amplifier control is accomplished using a web browser when connected to the amplifier’s integrated Wi-Fi access point or hardwired TCP/IP connection. For larger systems, multiple UXA amplifiers can be monitored and controlled with EAW’s Resolution 2 software.

The Power Factor Corrected (PFC) universal power supply is tolerant of mains disturbances. UXA amplifiers operate from mains voltages of 100-240 volts and 50 or 60 Hz. ErP and EnergySTAR compliance mean operating costs are reduced. UXA amplifiers recover from a loss of mains power, passing audio from the analog inputs within 10 seconds from application of power.