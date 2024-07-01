Eclipse Audio FIR Creator EX V2 Debuts

Eclipse Audio has launched the second version of its FIR Creator EX software application.

New York, NY (July 1, 2024)—Eclipse Audio has launched the second version of its FIR Creator EX software application for designing loudspeaker filters and DSP solutions.

The recent version 2 major update brings with it a greater level of customization available within FIR Creator EX, eliminating all manual IIR & FIR filter limits for DSP design (IIR filters, FIR magnitude and FIR phase filter prototypes were limited to eight per project in earlier versions of the software).

Version 2 also introduces more branded IIR modes, to ensure matching of the IIR filter behavior with the destination processor by adjusting for brand-specific differences in IIR filter interpretation. The range of supported brands now includes Biamp Tesira, Blaze Audio, BSS, Lake, Linea Research, Marani, Pascal Audio, Powersoft, QSC Q-SYS, RAM Audio, RMS Acoustics, and Symetrix.

Additionally, the DTP export options in FIR Creator EX have been expanded in version 2 to include Lab Gruppen’s IPX DSP amplifiers, joining Lake and Powersoft. Data is sent to the IPX Controller using the ‘Loudspeaker Processor Interchange Format’ (LPIF), a brand-agnostic JSON-based format for transferring loudspeaker EQ settings from filter design tools to DSP amps and processors.

FIR Creator EX is available in both macOS and Windows versions.