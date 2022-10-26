Electro-Voice Everse 8 Loudspeaker Unveiled

Electro-Voice has unveiled Everse 8, a weatherized loudspeaker with Bluetooth audio and control that is also the company’s first-ever battery-powered speaker.

Burnsville, MN (October 26, 2022)—Electro-Voice has unveiled Everse 8, a weatherized loudspeaker with Bluetooth audio and control that is also the company’s first-ever battery-powered speaker.

Intended for musicians, DJs, production/rental companies, fitness/activity instructors and other users, the portable PA comes in a choice of black or white finish. The unit provides 100º x 100º coverage up to 121 dB. At the heart of the loudspeaker is an 8” woofer mounted using EV’s patented SST (Signal Synchronized Transducers) port design, and a high-output titanium tweeter mounted onto a custom constant-directivity waveguide. Everse 8 is driven by a Class-D amplifier and DSP module developed in collaboration with Dynacord.

Additional features include a built-in four-channel digital mixer with effects and processing; 48 V phantom power; feedback suppression; and audio ducking. A custom-designed Li-ion battery pack provides power for up to 12 hours of run time.

Wireless control and monitoring is handled by the EV QuickSmart Mobile app, which can be used to adjust all audio, effects and mix functions via phone or tablet. An integrated 12 V DC port provides power from the Everse 8 battery, so it can additionally power a wireless microphone system. For stereo setups, Everse 8 is equipped for Bluetooth true wireless stereo streaming. A charging port is also included for mobile devices if a top-up is needed when streaming.

A portable PA isn’t that useful if it’s not truly portable, so the speaker uses an ergonomically designed, soft-touch handle on its polypropylene enclosure. Built-in feet with no-skid rubber pads ensure the system stays put. The system meets the IP43 rating (water resistant for splashes and light rain) when running on battery power and while Bluetooth streaming.

Everse 8 is available now.