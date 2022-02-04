Eleven Engineering Streetheart SKAA Pro Receiver Debuts

Edmonton, Canada (February 4, 2022)—Eleven Engineering has introduced its new Streetheart SKAA / SKAA Pro dual-mode receiver, intended for use in live performance situations that require low-latency wireless transmission of audio.

The Streetheart SKAA / SKAA Pro Receiver offers a 50-meter indoor range, Burr Brown DACs, balanced/unbalanced line level outputs and headphone jacks and is designed specifically to upgrade sink-side pro audio gear to SKAA / SKAA Pro wireless. Streetheart is intended for replacing long XLR or TRS cable runs and includes a +2 dBi antenna (actual range will depend also on the antenna implementation in the transmit-side device).

Streetheart receives two discrete audio channels and outputs them on four .25-inch jacks (two output jacks per audio channel),; up to four 19-inch rack amplifiers can be fed from a single Streetheart receiver. It feeds all headphones having 32 ohms impedance or higher, two pairs of headphones at a time.

The unit offers a 15-hour run time via internal rechargeable Li-Ion battery; +16 dBu output levels; and the ability to feed up to four receivers from any SKAA Transmitter at 36 ms latency or two receivers from any SKAA Pro Transmitter at 19 ms latency. Controls on the unit include pad and headphone switches, a 30-step local volume control for all four outputs, Local Mute control for all four outputs, and SKAA Bond Button and Bond Indicator. It can charge from any USB power source and also auto powers off.

The unit will ship in March 2022 with an MSRP of $249.99 US.