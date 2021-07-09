Elk Live Realtime Remote Collaboration Service Launches

Stockholm, Sweden (July 9, 2021)—After years of demos and development, audio technologies developer Elk has launched its real-time remote collaboration service. Formerly known as Aloha by Elk, the newly renamed Elk Live allows up to five musicians within a 620-mile radius to play and record together remotely.

Powered by a proprietary OS, the service lets musicians play together live and in sync from different locations. The plug-and-play solution includes the Elk Live Bridge, an audio network hub, and the Elk Live smart app with video chat and monitoring controls.

The web app requires no installation, allowing musicians to join sessions from the device of their choice. Users can access the app on smartphones, tablets and computers over high-speed internet and 5G networks. The onboard mixer offers control of the Bridge and allows users to both send two channels of audio and receive the same from each player.

A video chat feature enables participants to visually connect with each other to see important queues and communications. According to a company statement, Elk’s proprietary Perceived Latency Compensation tools “allow users to manipulate physics and play over even longer distances.”

The Bridge connects to the internet via a standard router and features onboard A/D and D/A converters. Users can connect external high-end studio converters as desired. When not used for playing live, the Bridge functions like a standard class-compliant USB audio interface. The device features two analog inputs and four analog outputs plus ADAT and S/PDIF digital I/O.

Elk • www.elk.live