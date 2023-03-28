EM Acoustics Readies R5 Loudspeaker

British loudspeaker manufacturer EM Acoustics will use the PLASA Leeds show to unveil the new, ultra-compact R5 loudspeaker.

Dunsfold, Surrey, UK (March 28, 2023)—Aiming to debut its latest offering at May’s PLASA Leeds trade show, British loudspeaker manufacturer EM Acoustics will use the show to unveil the new, ultra-compact R5 loudspeaker. The R5 joins EM’s flagship Reference Series of low profile, full-range point source loudspeakers.

“The R Series has proved spectacularly popular,” says EM Acoustics Brand Manager, Greg Clarke. “A smaller box is a logical and welcome addition, in response to phenomenal customer demand.”

The loudspeaker’s smaller format is expected to broaden the applications and use cases for the Reference Series in general, giving the product ecosystem more flexibility overall. Along with the R5, the rest of the Reference Series will be on display; the line as a whole has been targeted for use in West End theatres, live music venues, touring events and a broad range of installations.

EM Acoustics Director of Operations, Mike Wheeler, looks forward to the show, “We’re delighted to be back at PLASA Focus, connecting with our clients and collaborators. This is a big year for EM, as we celebrate 21 years of the brand, launch the R5 and look forward to many other exciting projects and product developments—we have a lot to share.”