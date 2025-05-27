Equi=Tech and Sound Vision Works Partner, Launch Model 1R

Grants Pass, OR (May 27, 2025)—Audio sales, marketing and distribution company Sound Vision Works has partnered with symmetrical power technology developer Equi=Tech to support new product releases, beginning with the Model 1R balanced power system.

Designed for boutique studio settings and smaller power requirements, Equi=Tech’s Model 1R addresses the ground noise and electrical interference issues studios may face. The rack unit is rated at 1000 watts (10A). Plugged into a standard 120-volt outlet, the unit isolates audio equipment from power-related issues such as hiss, hum, ground loops and distortion. The 1R utilizes a bifilar-wound isolation transformer to produce 60 Hz sine wave power, based on the proprietary specifications invented by Equi=Tech’s late founder, Martin Glasband, in 1992.

“Equi=Tech is eager to introduce Martin’s legacy to a new generation of users, and our partnership with Sound Vision Works provides the perfect foundation to do so,” says Jan Glasband, Equi=Tech CEO. “Martin conducted his groundbreaking research on the safe-use and nationwide standard of balanced power applications over thirty years ago, and yet the technology is more relevant than ever. The Model 1R is a fantastic entry point for engineers and studios curious about the benefits of symmetrical power. It’s an easily integrable version of our larger wall-mount units that clients like Blackbird and Ardent Studios have come to rely on.”

Additional features of the Model 1R include a front panel standby and power switches, two unswitched outlets and 10 filtered outlets on the rear panel. It may be installed via rackmount or desktop.

The Model 1R, designed and hand-assembled in Grants Pass, OR, has an MSRP of $1,990.