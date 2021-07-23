Erica Synths Unveils Matrix Mixer

Riga, Latvia (July 23, 2021)­—Erica Synths has released a new desktop Matrix Mixer for Eurorack users, allowing them to repatch a system at the press of a button.

The Erica Synths Matrix Mixer is a 16 I/O desktop patch matrix that can route and mix signals, create buffered multiples and random patches, and interface with external instruments so that a Eurorack system is not actually limited to Eurorack.

The Matrix Mixer can be used with semi-modular synthesizers, as well as through adapter cards with the EMS Synthi and Buchla Music Easel. Offering simple patch changes via panel buttons or MIDI program change messages, the Matrix Mixer is primarily intended for use in performances that combine Eurorack with other instruments such as drums, guitars, wind instruments and so on.

The Matrix Mixer include an all-analog signal path; 16 buffered, DC coupled inputs as well as 16 independent, buffered, DC coupled outputs; 256 connections, each with three attenuation levels; a random pattern mode with definable randomization area and density; 254 pattern memory; and pattern change via MIDI program change messages. The unit sports 32 3.5mm jack sockets and four 6.3mm jack sockets.

The Matrix Mixer, shipping late this month, is priced at $599 USD.