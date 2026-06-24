Eventide Audio Launches H9 Harmonizer Gen 2

Little Ferry, NJ (June 24, 2026)—The Harmonizer has been a cornerstone of Eventide for ages, so new additions bearing that name always debut with interest from the pro audio world—even when the new addition is a pedal. Today marks the introduction of the H9 Harmonizer Gen 2 multi-effects pedal, built around the processing architecture of the H90 but designed to be accessible onstage in the heat of the creative moment.

The H9 Harmonizer Gen 2 expands the complete H9 Max library to the full 74-algorithm lineup from the H90, bringing along all the delay, reverb, pitch-shifting granular processing, vocal effects, synth manipulation and more. The result is said to be the broadest collection of Eventide effects yet in a single-algorithm pedal.

The new H9 Harmonizer pedal comes equipped with modern ARM-based processing with improved overall fidelity, updated converters, and routing options such as Pre/Post and Wet/Dry configurations for integration into pedalboards, hybrid rigs and studio setups.

H9 Harmonizer Gen 2 ships with over 1,000 presets and remains compatible with legacy H9 presets, allowing existing H9 users to bring their sounds forward into the next generation of the platform. Integrated with Eventide Control, the new H9 Harmonizer is designed to evolve alongside the needs of today’s musicians and producers.

The pedal itself sports a redesigned UI with three Quick Knobs and button pads, and it allows full parameter control directly from the pedal without the need for an app. The unit features dual instrument and line-level I/O, as well as programmable footswitches, plus HotKnob and HotSwitch macro control.

H9 Harmonizer Gen 2 is available today worldwide, running $599 MSRP.