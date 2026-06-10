Fender Studio Pro 8.1 DAW Released

The familiar DAW gets a slew of new AI-based features in its new Fender Studio Pro 8.1 update.

Hollywood, CA (June 10, 2026)—The name at the front of the long-running Fender Studio Pro DAW may be different these days, but it’s still produced by the guitar manufacturer’s PreSonus subsidiary, and moreover, the popular recording software keeps evolving. The new Studio Pro 8.1 update out this week has a number of new features, including an AI-based information source, Studio Assistant; the new Vocal Tune Plug-in, providing native pitch correction; and in-DAW integration with Moises Studio, which can generate accompanying tracks based on your recordings.

Intended for providing help within Studio Pro itself, Studio Assistant is a natural-language assistant that can provide documentation, tutorials and support, and is available as a public beta for Studio Pro+ users.

Elsewhere, the new integration with Moises Studio is directly in Studio Pro 8.1. The feature provides vocal transformation, the ability to generate stems from pre-existing tracks and stem separation. Moises Studio integration is available for all 8.1 users, providing 10 audio stem separations, 120 stem generations and five voice conversions per month for free.

For those who fear imperfection, Vocal Tune Plug-in offers everything from natural correction to stylized tonal transformation with formant shifting. Other new features include Sound Variations and Scoring Improvements; Pitch Curves on Audio Events; a reduced system footprint when using Studio Pro’s Native Stem Separation; improvements to Audio-to-Note and browser workflow; and more.

The 8.1 update is included for all users of Studio Pro and anyone with a current Studio Pro+ subscription, a perpetual license or an upgrade purchased within the past 12 months.