Ferrofish RemoteFish App Adds Remote Operation via Dante

Ferrofish’s new V3.0 firmware for the A32 Dante and Pulse 16 DX allows the app to support remote-over-Dante.

Fort Lauderdale, FL (October 12, 2021)—German converter manufacturer Ferrofish has updated its RemoteFish App, which supports its A32 and Pulse 16 audio converters, now supports remote-over-Dante, Catalina, Big Sur and M1 compatibility mode, allowing remote operation via Dante and eliminating the need for MIDI or USB cable connection. Additionally, Ferrofish has added support for Big Sur and Catalina on Intel and M1 machines.

“We are very excited to announce the V3.0 firmware,” said Marie Sorenson, marketing manager for Synthax US, distributor of Ferrofish. “This new update will allow Dante users the ability to seamlessly and remotely control their Ferrofish device from any computer on the Dante network, adding to the long list of benefits Ferrofish provides audio engineers.”

The RemoteFish software expands on control of Ferrofish’s A32 and Pulse 16 series of converters by allowing a range of control directly from any PC or Mac. RemoteFish allows users to control Pulse 16 series converters, including their I/O levels, routing and saving and recalling presets. Because presets are saved to the device, not a computer, it’s possible to configure the unit on a computer and recall it when needed again without RemoteFish.

Multiple units can also be used together from the within the same software window, with each unit identifiable via the serial number on the left-hand side of the user interface.