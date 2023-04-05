FireSonic FirePresser Plug-In Temporarily Free

Prague, Czech Republic (April 5, 2023)—Firesonic, part of the independent plug-in group United Plugins, has made its FirePresser analog compressor plug-in available for free through April 16, 2023.

Able to emulate four different, vintage analog compressors used alone or simultaneously in a series, FirePresser serves up the VARIMU (colored green), STRESS (colored red), DB160 (colored blue), and 76 (colored yellow) in an uncomplicated user interface.

The plug-in’s Rainbow Pad provides further control over the amount of presence each compressor in the chain (as arranged) is having, reflected visually by blending their associated primary colors on screen. While the order of those emulations of the compressors matters in the chain (as arranged), the plug-in also allows users to rearrange them into any order they wish with simple drag-and-drop movements. Detector controls engage the advanced features of each compressor, while a Turbo knob squshes sounds further.

Users can get FirePresser for free by clicking Add to Cart on the product webpage at United Plugins, allowing a license to be ‘bought’ for nothing through April 16, 2023. FirePresser is an AAX-, AU-, VST-, and VST3-compatible plug-in compatible with macOS 10.10 and newer and Windows 8/10/11, and does not require an iLok, dongle, or internet access for FirePresser activation.