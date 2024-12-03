FL Studio 2024.2 Launches

Over the long holiday weekend, Image-Line dropped the latest update to its DAW with the release of FL Studio 2024.2.

Belgium (December 2, 2024)—Over the long holiday weekend, Image-Line dropped the latest update to its DAW with the release of FL Studio 2024.2 as a free update for all existing users, and they'll find it features new tools and some user-requested workflow enhancements.

Some of the new features in the FL Studio 2024.2 update include the introduction of Transporter, a real-time looping plug-in that allows users to create dynamic, on-the-fly effects and loop sections of audio. Hand-in-hand with that, users can now hot swap loops from FL Cloud, allowing them to audition sounds in real-time within their mix.

On the visual side of things, DrumPad, Effector, PoiZone, and Sawer plug-ins now scale smoothly up to 8K resolution with crisp visuals. Additionally, plug-in scaling has been added to over 30 native plug-ins.

Users can now opt to see Ghost Notes from other patterns in the Piano roll, aiding their pursuit to more precisely create grooves and melodies. Also on the precision tip, there’s a new low-latency monitoring mode, allowing users to record audio or MIDI with real-time accuracy.

The preset pack library from Image-Line’s synth FLEX is now available in FL Cloud Pro, so subscribers to the FL Cloud Pro plan get access to more than 4,000 presets, with more added regularly. FLEX packs remain available for perpetual purchase as well.

Since the release coincided with Black Friday weekend, Image-Line is offering discounts on various FL Studio editions through Thursday, December 5. The Producer Edition is available for $139, while the Signature Edition is reduced to $199, and the All Plugins Edition (APE) is 30% off at $314. Existing customers can also upgrade their FL Studio with discounts of up to 30% on upgrades to higher Editions.