Flock Audio Expands Patch Series

Canada (April 7, 2023)—Canadian manufacturer Flock Audio will debut two new products at the 2023 NAMM Show from its Patch Series line of digitally controlled analog patchbays.

“We’re excited to expand the Patch Series with Patch VT, which we envision enabling current and prospective users and integrators to more precisely specify the right Patch for their connectivity needs,” says Flock Audio founder and CEO Darren Nakonechny.

Patch VT features 128-point connections (64 I/O) in a 3 RU chassis. It includes 32 assignable independent channels of 48V phantom power, 16 DB-25/D-SUB Tascam standard pinout format connectors on the rear panel for connectivity plus two Inputs and two Outputs on the front panel on combination TRS/XLR connectors.

Flock will also debut CX, a new standalone hardware module that delivers eight channels of transparent boosting of mic and line-level signals to ensure their interoperability with the +4-line level standard of the Patch Series. CX offers eight mic/instrument inputs on XLR/TRS connectors with eight independent channels of phantom power and eight line-level outputs on DB-25/D-SUB Connectors

“CX represents a new type of product for Flock, bolstering the link between microphone and instrument level inputs and PATCH Series routing in a way that preserves the low signal-to-noise performance possible within the +4 line-level Patch ecosystem,” Nakonechny says.