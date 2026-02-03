Flock Audio Patch Standard Edition Line Debuts

Fort Worth, TX (February 3, 2026)—Flock Audio has introduced its latest digitally controlled, analog routing product, Patch se.

The new addition to the company’s Patch Series lineup offers 48 channels (24 in x 24 out) of relay-based analog routing at $999 (retail). “Patch se is something we’re incredibly proud of,” said Darren Nakonechny, CEO and founder of Flock Audio. “It represents our commitment to making digitally controlled, analog routing more accessible than ever before. By carefully streamlining the design while preserving our core technology, we’re able to offer the most affordable Patch model we’ve ever released—without losing what makes Patch, Patch.”

To clearly define its growing product lineup, Flock Audio has now segmented the Patch Series into two categories. Patch LT through Patch XT will continue as the Patch Pro Series, built for high-channel-count professional studios and power users, while Patch se debuts as the Standard Edition, purpose-built to provide broader access without compromising the fundamental Patch experience, according to the company.

Like every model in the Patch Series, Patch se integrates with Patch App software, giving users instant, recallable control over their analog signal paths across hardware-based studios. The company is currently accepting pre-orders for Patch se via its website with shipping scheduled to begin June 2026.