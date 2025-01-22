Focal Launches Utopia Main Monitor Line at NAMM 2025

Focal has introduced its first soffit-mounting speakers, the single-driver Utopia Main 112 and dual-driver Utopia Main 212, debuting at NAMM this week.

Montreal, Canada (January 22, 2025)—Focal has introduced its first soffit-mounting speakers, the single-driver Utopia Main 112 and dual-driver Utopia Main 212, debuting at NAMM this week.

Development of the new Utopia Main began in 2017, according to the company, which states, “[T]he Utopia Main range marks the most significant milestone for the Company’s Professional Audio division since its inception in 2002 and represents over 40 years of Focal’s research in driver design and 20 years of innovation in studio monitor development.”

The 3.5-way Utopia Main 212 (UM 212) features two 13-inch W cone woofers, two 5-inch M-shaped W cone mid-range drivers and a 1.5-inch M-shaped beryllium tweeter. The 3-way Utopia Main 112 (UM 112) features a single 13-inch W cone woofer, a 5-inch M-shaped W cone mid-range driver and a 1.5-inch M-shaped beryllium tweeter.

Each speaker has its own external 4U power amplifier. UM 212 features two 500W RMS class-D for the bass amplifier stage, two 180W RMS class-H for the midrange stage and 140W RMS class-H for the treble stage. UM 112 features 500W RMS class-D for the bass amplifier stage, 180W RMS class-H for the midrange stage and 90W RMS class-H for the treble stage.

The frequency response range of both models is 28 Hz to 40 kHz (@ -3db), with max SPL for the UM 212 at 123 dB and the UM 112 at 120 dB, according to Focal.

Focal’s M-shape concept, applied to both the all-new 5-inch midrange with a W membrane and the 1.5-inch beryllium tweeter, is said to provide increased rigidity and has been combined with acoustic optimization of its magnet to avoid resonances. The M shape, moving in and out in a pistonic movement, provides a planar waveform and gives a “phantom” center, the company says. In addition, the small-roll suspension integrates Focal’s patented Tuned Mass Damper (TMD) technology, said to reduce intermodulation created by the suspension.

The Utopia Main range features 13-inch long-excursion subwoofers, housed in a large enclosure, paired with bass reflex ports. The cabinet uses 30mm-thick MDF panels, reinforced with a bracing network intended to remove any warping. Quarter-wavelength resonance reduction systems were also implemented.

The Utopia Main 112 (UM 112) has a retail price of $29,999 per pair and Utopia Main 212 (UM 212) has a retail price of $49,999 per pair in North America. They may be soffited or used free-standing.

Focal products are distributed exclusively by Focal Naim America.