Focusrite FAST Limiter Plug-in & Bundle Debut

The Collective from Focusrite has introduced a new plug-in, FAST Limiter.

Focusrite FAST Limiter Plug-in
New York, NY (July 28, 2022)—The Collective from Focusrite has introduced a new plug-in, FAST Limiter; the new release in turn completes the new FAST Bundle.

FAST Limiter is a mastering tool based around AI and deep controls, intended to help musicians finish music and give their tracks a final release-ready polish. The plug-in uses AI to find best suited to the sound’s characteristics. Musicians can also use Reference Mastering to take key sonic characteristics of their favorite songs and apply them to their own tracks.

There is a choice of three unique Flavors—Modern, Neutral or Aggressive—to instantly change how FAST Limiter influences the track’s sound. Once AI gets users in the ballpark of where they want their track to be, they can further adjust Gain, Saturation, Bass, Transients and Resonance to their own taste.

To mark the release of FAST Limiter and its place in FAST Bundle, Focusrite and Novation registered hardware owners purchase the FAST Bundle at $124.99, a price holding through August 31, 2022.

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. Previously, he was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News, which was named Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year in 2019, the same year Young was one of three finalists at the 65th Annual Neal Awards for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author." He is the author of two books, Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers, interviewing more than 75 live sound engineers on their work, and Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera, an ethnographic exploration of pop-culture ‘fan film’ production. Additionally, he has spoken at 400 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions, usually on music and cinema history. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University in 2016, and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

