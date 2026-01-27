Fourier Audio Launches transform.go VST3 Host for Live Use

At the NAMM Show, Fourier Audio launched its compact transform.go plug-in server, which is designed to run VST3 plug-ins in a live environment.

Anaheim, CA (January 27, 2026)—At the NAMM Show, Fourier Audio launched its compact transform.go plug-in server, which is designed to run VST3 plug-ins in a live environment.

The new transform.go packs 16 channels of I/O into a compact design that fits into a backpack or carry-on Pelican case. It is designed for use on flypack shows and mid-sized productions, and offers the same features as the company’s larger transform.engine, including full access to the transform.suite bundle.

Fourier Audio CEO Pete Bridgman noted, “transform.go debuts alongside Hyperport, the new audio transport decreasing roundtrip latency down to 1.2 milliseconds, as well as the gigaACE and DX protocols for native Allen & Heath compatibility. This wide range of protocols makes transform the first one-box solution with plug-and-play connectivity to Allen & Heath, DiGiCo, Solid State Logic, Calrec, as well as any other Dante-enabled console on the market.”

Fourier Audio believes that transform.go will appeal to touring companies and engineers working on fly tours who need a smaller product to accommodate logistical constraints. The new product also affords an entry point into live plug0in hosting for a much larger market segment of live engineers, music venues, theatres, performing arts centers, houses of worship, rental houses, event production providers and other mid-range users that don’t require the full capacity of the original transform.engine’s 64 channels.

Based around a 2U, half-width, standalone design, two transform.go units can be racked side-by-side on an optional, custom-designed, 19-inch rack shelf for integration of multi-engine setups.

transform.go is fully compatible with Fourier Audio’s transform.suite, a companion plug-in bundle exclusive to Fourier Audio users that provides more than 70 plug-ins with a one-click install. According to Fourier Audio, transform.go offers the lowest cross-brand VST3 plug-in hosting latency on the market.