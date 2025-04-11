FSK Audio ModPlay Debuts

ModPlay, the latest software launch from FSK Audio, is described by the company as “a plug-in for plug-ins.”

San Francisco, CA (April 11, 2025)—ModPlay, the latest software launch from FSK Audio, is described by the company as “a plug-in for plug-ins.”

ModPlay, a MIDI LFO (Low-Frequency Oscillator) plug-in supporting MIDI Learn, allows musicians and producers to control other plug-ins and devices with a flexible, repeating signal, with the aim of fostering new creative possibilities while reducing the amount of tweaking in the process.

ModPlay generates MIDI CC data, letting users add movement and variation to any plug-in or external MIDI device. The plug-in can store 12 unique modulation settings as Snapshots and switch between them instantly using a MIDI keyboard. The interface features intuitive controls, and with its malleable LFO wave shapes, ModPlay aids creating unique modulation quickly. That said, its modulation exists independent of plug-in presets, so users can tweak and explore without losing their original sound.

“Our ‘Plug-ins for Plug-ins’ isn’t just a catchy phrase,” states FSK Audio CEO Kosta Cross. “It’s the core of what makes ModPlay different. Instead of being another effect or instrument, ModPlay enhances the plug-ins you already love, adding new functionality and creative possibilities without locking you into a proprietary system. It’s about giving musicians and producers more control, flexibility, and freedom to shape their sound in real-time.”

A free 14-day trial (regularly $49.95 US) with an iLok account is available at the company’s website.