FSK Audio Updates Bark24 | Dyn v1.1

San Francisco, CA (April 6, 2026)—Northern California plug-in house FSK Audio has updated its Bark24 | Dyn 24-band psychoacoustic dynamics processor with the introduction of v1.1, a major usability update.

Developed in collaboration with Mark Jeffery, original designer and primary developer of Pro Tools, Bark24 | Dyn divides incoming audio into 24 perceptually meaningful frequency bands, giving engineers and sound designers a new approach to controlling the character and dynamics of their sound.

Version 1.1 builds on the original release with workflow improvements and user-requested enhancements. Key among the updates are automatic gain and output adaptation, which intelligently respond to incoming signal levels and processing intensity, and group editing for multiple bands, which allows users to make coordinated adjustments across the spectrum.

“Processing audio using the Bark scale enables independent dynamics processing of the various frequency regions of an audio signal,” explains Mark Jeffery, developer of Bark24 | Dyn and former principal architect of Pro Tools. “Traditional dynamics processing applies a single gain scalar across all frequencies, which has clear limitations. By dividing the spectrum into perceptually meaningful zones and managing them independently, you can shape the character of a sound in ways that were not previously possible.”

So, the plug-in offers 24 frequency bands based on the psychoacoustic Bark scale; four dynamic processing modes; linear-phase filters with three selectable slopes; ±48 dB gain control per band; real-time visual feedback; four metering modes with 3D visualization and more. Brand-new additions for v1.1 include Auto-threshold, gain, and output adaptation; multi-band group editing; and drag-to-shift solos and mutes.

Bark24 | Dyn v1.1 runs $129.95 USD, but is available at $99 USD for a short introductory period. A 14-day free trial is available.