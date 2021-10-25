Fulcrum Acoustic AHS Array Modules Debut

Whitinsville, MA (October 25, 2021)—Fulcrum Acoustic has introduced its new AHS Series, a modular scalable system intended for uses requiring digitally configurable coverage for long-throw sound reinforcement, up to stadium-scale applications.

“We’ve had ongoing requests from system designers for even higher output versions of our existing AH and AH4 products,” says Rich Frembes, Fulcrum Acoustic’s product manager. “The AHS’ configurable vertical pattern allows dispersion to be tailored to a venue’s needs. Its modularity allows it to scale as needed to tackle very long-throw applications, such as those encountered in stadium end-zone/scoreboard deployments.”

The AHS440 (45° horizontal beamwidth) utilizes four high-frequency horns, each paired with a coaxial compression driver. The AHS460 (60° horizontal beamwidth) uses three high-frequency horns. Both models incorporate four high-power 10″ woofers loaded by Oculus phase plugs. The Compression Head extends the low frequency horn length, allowing for low frequency extension to 60 Hz in 28″ of depth. Frontal dimensions are a compact 36″ wide x 31″ tall.

Fulcrum Acoustic’s TQ Processing, combined with beam-forming DSP algorithms, can configure AHS vertical dispersion to match a venue’s specific geometries and throw distances. Multiple high frequency horns combine to provide the output necessary, so AHS modules are designed to be stacked as needed to increase projection and control.

Founded in 2008, Fulcrum Acoustic is a professional loudspeaker manufacturer employing the research of company co-founder David Gunness to combine proprietary coaxial design and Temporal Equalization processing power.