Funktion-One Debuts PSM15 Stage Monitor

United Kingdom (March 23, 2026)—Funktion-One has a new stage monitor out—the PSM15, a triaxial, bi-amped design using a 15-inch low frequency driver, a dedicated midrange section and a high frequency compression driver.

The triaxial design separates low, mid and high frequency duties in an effort to reduce intermodulation distortion, which can cause harshness and loss of definition at high levels.

The PSM15 employs a specially designed waveguide, which delivers a 70 degree vertical by 50 degree horizontal pattern, resulting in a focused and consistent sound across the listening area, according to Funktion-One. The PSM15 is designed to be naturally flat without corrective processing from DSP curves.

Designed for use on busy stages, the PSM15’s compact form factor aids handling and positioning. M10 flying points allow for yoke mounting, while M8 fixings support a stand adaptor, enabling use beyond floor monitoring for side fill duties, small stage reinforcement or permanent installations.

The PSM15 is powered by Funktion-One’s D100Q-DSP or D80Q-DSP amplifiers. The TR-1 tour rack houses three D100Q or D80Q units, providing six monitor mixes and driving up to 18 wedges per rack. Integrated signal and loudspeaker panels support both monitor and main system duties, with six analog inputs, six NL4 outputs, four etherCON ports for control and AoIP, and three NL8 connectors for loudspeaker multicores.