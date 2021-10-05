Genelec 6040R Smart Active Loudspeaker Launches

Genelec has introduced its Signature Series, starting with the debut of its new two-way 6040R Smart Active Loudspeaker.

Natick, MA (October 5, 2021) — Genelec has introduced its Signature Series, starting with the debut of its new two-way 6040R Smart Active Loudspeaker, created in conjunction with noted Finnish industrial designer Harri Koskinen.

Koskinen’s long association with Genelec began 20 years ago with the introduction of the 6040A model, the first Genelec loudspeaker to feature the distinctive minimalist curves of the Minimum Diffraction Enclosure (MDE) – a cabinet design by Koskinen that now forms the core of much of Genelec’s current loudspeaker range. The 20th anniversary of the 6040 inspired Genelec to re-imagine the technology within the 6040 as part of a new Signature Series—a collection of loudspeaker models and design collaborations.

Designed and manufactured by Genelec in Iisalmi, Finland, the re-engineered 6040R now features the same LF driver design and proprietary bi-amplified Class D power amplifier technology as Genelec’s professional loudspeaker models. Other updates include both analogue and digital inputs (supporting AES/EBU and SPDIF formats), a digital output, universal mains voltage and onboard DSP to allow each 6040R loudspeaker to be tuned for any acoustic environment via GLM room calibration software.

The close integration of onboard signal processing and GLM software provide improved playback, even in spaces that were not originally intended for critical listening. The 6040R accomplishes this through GLM 4.1’s new AutoCal 2 room calibration algorithm, which uses background information of each individual loudspeaker in the system to tailor the performance to the room.

Additionally, the re-imagined 6040R offers increased power output, higher SPL, wide phase linearity and lower power consumption. It also partners with selected models from Genelec’s range of F Series and Smart Active Subwoofers, and can be used with Genelec wired and wireless volume controllers via either an F Series subwoofer or a GLM network adaptor.

Equipped with a 165 mm (6.5 inch) woofer and 19 mm (0.75 inch) tweeter, each driven independently by twin dedicated 150 W power amplifier stages, the 6040R stands at 999 mm (39.33 inches) high and delivers a frequency response of 43 Hz to 20 kHz with a maximum short term SPL of 110 dB. With the addition of one or two subwoofers, the SPL and frequency response of the system may be further extended.