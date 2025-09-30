Genelec 8380A Main Monitor Debuts

Genelec has expanded its growing “The Main Ones” family with the launch of its new 8380A three-way midfield SAM Main Monitor.

Natick, MA (September 30, 2025)—Genelec has expanded its growing “The Main Ones” family with the launch of its new 8380A three-way midfield SAM Main Monitor, intended for use in medium-sized control rooms and high-end home audio applications.

The 8380A features a linear 380 mm (15 inch) woofer and patented MDC (Minimum Diffraction Coaxial) midrange-tweeter technology, aiming to provide stable imaging and phase coherence, so that even at close listening distances, 8380A users perceive consistent, uncolored clarity.

The 8380A enclosure deploys two linear forward-facing reflex ports, designed to provide clean LF playback at high levels, and enabling traditional soffit-mounting installation. Genelec’s DCW (Directivity Control Waveguide) houses the MDC coaxial midrange-tweeter driver. The 8380A’s time domain performance is said to provide tight phase matching with other 8300 Series, The Ones and The Main Ones monitors, thus allowing the user to combine SAM models freely within the same system.

The 8380A features an integrated RAM-L2 power amplifier module, which uses a fan-less design and features 500 W and 250 W Class D amplifiers for the woofer and midrange driver respectively, while a 200 W Class AB stage powers the tweeter. As part of Genelec’s commitment to sustainable design, the 8380A reportedly offers minimal idle power consumption, and intelligent power management through Genelec’s ISS energy saving technology.

According to Genelec, the speaker has a frequency response of 29 Hz to 43 kHz, a maximum short-term SPL of 122 dB, and a self-generated noise level of 0 dB SPL. The 8380A shares the same physical dimensions as the 1038 and 1238 three-way monitors. The 8380A’s internal DSP integrates with Genelec’s GLM software, which can configure, calibrate and control entire Genelec SAM systems.