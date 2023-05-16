Genelec Debuts Flagship 8381A Point Source Main Monitors

Natick, MA (May 16, 2023)—Genelec has launched its new flagship 8381A Smart Active Monitoring system, a floor-standing Adaptive Point Source design intended for high-end music recording, mastering and audiophile listening.

The 8381A is a free-standing full-range monitoring solution that offers controlled directivity and uncolored response both on and off axis, with a frequency response from 20 Hz to 35 kHz. Additionally, it features nearly 6 kW of amplifier power and a maximum SPL of 126 dB.

At the heart of the 8381A is a proprietary high SPL Minimum Diffraction Coaxial (MDC) midrange/tweeter driver, which – combined with a Genelec DSP engine – is used to provide clarity, imaging and adaptability. The MDC driver shares a common acoustical axis with the 8381A’s four complementary 5-inch dome drivers, which are arranged as a midrange transduction system; that array combines with a forward-facing 15-inch woofer to provide directivity, control and coherence.

Low end is also provided by a pair of high-performance 15-inch woofers using the LF adaptive technology originally developed in the W371A. The technology reportedly allows the 8381A to tailor performance to the room, offering flatter, smoother in-room response at the listening location, with LF imaging coherent with the full audio range.

The 8381A integrates with Genelec’s GLM software, which can configure, calibrate and control entire Genelec smart monitoring systems. GLM can be used to minimize the listening room’s influence on the sound, enabling the user to produce mixes that translate to other systems, whether the format is stereo, surround or high channel count immersive. GLM also includes its GRADE room report feature, which gives the user a complete analysis of room and monitoring system performance, providing specific observations and advice on acoustical issues, helping users to fine-tune acoustic treatment, adjust monitor and listener positions, and optimize bass management.

Designed and manufactured at Genelec’s headquarters in Iisalmi, Finland, the 8381A comes with a SonicAdvisor system calibration and service package.