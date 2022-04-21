Genelec RAW Series 8331 & 8341 Models Debut

Genelec has taken its 8331 and 8341 three-way coaxial studio monitors and added them to its RAW Series of aluminum models.

Natick, MA (April 20, 2022)—Genelec has taken its 8331 and 8341 three-way coaxial studio monitors from its The Ones series, and added them to its RAW Series of aluminum models as well.

Originally unveiled in 2020, the distinctive RAW finish is available on a selection of models in Genelec’s Studio, AV and Home Audio ranges, offering an “industrial” design aesthetic. The RAW versions require no painting and less finishing material than standard painted models, creating an even more environmentally friendly loudspeaker that allows the enclosure’s recycled aluminum to shine through, and gives each individual loudspeaker a unique look and feel.

All RAW models feature the Minimum Diffraction Enclosure (MDE) design, developed by Genelec in close collaboration with industrial designer Harri Koskinen. By eliminating edge diffractions, the MDE is said to provide notably flat frequency response, imaging and acoustical performance. The slimline enclosure is cast and finished to produce an extremely rigid structure with large internal volume, thereby extending the frequency response while simultaneously reducing resonances and thus the quantity of internal damping material required.

Launched in 2017, the compact 8331 and 8341 three-way point source models integrate tightly with GLM software, which can calibrate and control entire Genelec smart monitoring systems. GLM is intended to minimize the room’s detrimental influence on the sound.

Throughout 2022, a percentage of RAW 8331 and 8341 sales will be given to the AES—a move that stems from Genelec’s longstanding role as a Sustaining Member of the Society, and the valable work that the AES brings to individuals for career advancement, and to the audio industry as a whole.

“Genelec has been an amazing partner to the Audio Engineering Society,” says AES President Josh Reiss. “We share a commitment to the advancement of the audio arts and sciences, which Genelec has proven by sharing resources and knowledge that advance our joint mission. With the launch of its RAW series of loudspeakers in 2020, Genelec further demonstrated that commitment by pledging a portion of the proceeds of the line to the Society. That pledge was realized in a sizable donation that helped sustain the Society’s essential role in the audio industry during the dark days of the pandemic. Genelec is once again demonstrating its dedication to the Society with the announcement of a new pledge to contribute to AES a share of the proceeds of 2022 sales of the newly introduced RAW version of Genelec’s The Ones monitors. The depths of the Society’s gratitude for Genelec’s partnership cannot be overstated.”