GIK Acoustics Launches Q11D Diffuser

Atlanta, GA (January 8, 2026)—GIK Acoustics has introduced its new Q11D Diffuser, a one-dimensional quadratic diffuser available in multiple finishes and both standard and Demi sizes.

Developed as part of GIK’s expanding diffuser product line, the Q11D draws on the original design of the Q7D, while incorporating an 11-root well sequence that shifts voicing higher in the midrange. The new diffuser is slightly wider than the Q7D (it measures 60x116x16cm) and features narrower wells, allowing the two models to be used together in modular arrays for broader coverage.

Some of the intended uses and placements for the Q11D Diffuser include rear wall diffusion in mix, mastering or listening rooms; behind dipole or open-baffle speakers; across the front wall or rear side walls of two-channel or surround systems; and in live rooms for percussion and acoustic instrument tracking

The Q11D is manufactured from CNC-cut wood laminates, and a Demi (half-height: 60x58x16cm) version of the Q11D is also available, designed for installations with lower ceilings or for use in interleaved two-dimensional scattering designs.

Mike Major, acoustic designer at GIK Acoustics, noted, “The Q11D is a higher frequency diffuser than a Q7D, with more complexity due to the higher number of wells. It has scattering effects down to 570 Hz, with even diffusion up to 3900 Hz. This type of quadratic diffusion excels in large spaces, live rooms and auditoria where a smooth, even midrange decay time is desired.”

The Q11D is available now at $399 U.S.