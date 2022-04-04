GPU Audio Aims to Process Audio on Your Graphics Card

Swiss startup GPU Audio has announced its eponymous GPU Audio technology, which allows audio DSP duties to be offloaded to a Graphics Processing Unit.

Fribourg, Switzerland (April 4, 2022)—Swiss startup GPU Audio has announced its eponymous GPU Audio technology, which allows audio DSP duties to be offloaded to a Graphics Processing Unit—i.e. a computer’s graphics card. Intended to be applied in DAWs, plug-ins and the like, the technology will be rolled out over the next few months with separate product lines intended for audio producers and software developers.

For audio producers, the company will offer a proprietary suite of VST3G plug-ins, serving up a variety of standard music production tools and spatial audio tools in collaboration with spatial audio utility/SDK company Mach1.tech. Meanwhile, for developers, the company will offer a modular SDK allowing them to apply the technology to their own DSP audio products.

The company released a free Early Access plug-in at NVIDIA’s GTC conference in March 2022, offered as a proof-of-concept: a FIR convolution reverb. According to the company, by offloading DSP onto a computer’s local or remote GPU, performance is improved by allowing real-time parallel audio processing without added latency.

Next on the company’s agenda will be Beta Suite; due out this summer, the bundle of typical production plug-ins will include reverbs, equalizers, delays, compressors and more. Also out this summer will be a developer SDK, and also AMD GPU Support. Late 2022 will see the company debut its Mach1 x GPU Audio Spatial Mixing Platform, developed with Mach1 Technology, and 2023 will see Mac OSX M1 support debut.