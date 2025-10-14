Harrison Audio Expands D510 System Interface Options

Harrison Audio has added a new D510ua USB/ADAT interface to its lineup of rear-panel options for the company’s D510rack 500 Series system.

Nashville, TN (October 14, 2025)—Harrison Audio has added a new D510ua USB/ADAT interface to its lineup of rear-panel options for the company’s D510rack 500 Series system.

The D510ua USB/ADAT interface, installed via the rear panel of the D510rack, creates an audio hub with up to 10 analog inputs, 14 analog outputs and 16 channels of bi-directional ADAT I/O, totalling 26 inputs and 30 outputs across analog and digital.

Harrison’s D510 500 Series system features a modular design that allows users to configure as needed. When the D510rack is installed with the new D510ua USB + ADAT interface, each slot becomes equipped with A/D and D/A converters. Additionally, four extra D/A converters feed the D510mx (when installed) headphone mixes. The 510ua USB/ADAT can be used via USB for direct DAW integration or as an expansion to an existing audio interface setup.

​The D510ua USB/ADAT also features front-panel controls and routing enabling switching between USB and ADAT. The D510ua interface card includes a dedicated word clock I/O. The unit’s modular design allows users to switch between the 510ua USB/ADAT and the recently launched D510dante interface as needed.

The Harrison D510 500 Series system now comprises the 10-slot D510r rack and optional D510mx 10×2 analog summing mixer, the D510Dante AoIP interface and the D510ua USB-audio and ADAT interface. Fitting the optional D510mx 10×2 analogue summing card adds dual independent headphone outputs to the D510rack.