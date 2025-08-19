Harrison Audio Launches Four Plug-Ins (and One is Free)

The quartet of new Harrison plug-ins aim to give users music creation and mixing tools with a ‘Nashville sound.’

Nashville, TN (August 19, 2025)—Harrison Audio launches four new plug-ins today— Stunning Phaser, Dyno Mite, Spectral Gate and 3D Delay, the last one of which is free.

The free 3D Delay is a stereo delay processor for adding depth and width with doubling and slapback echoes, multi-tap ping-pong effects and more. Featuring three individually adjustable delay taps with full panning, feedback, filtering, modulation, and tempo sync, it’s intended for bringing vocals forward, widening guitars, or adding motion to synth leads.

The other new plug-ins include Stunning Phaser, which can add movement, shimmer and swirl into mixes using LFO shapes, beat-sync options and more; Dyno Mite, which provides control over attack and sustain to make drums punch, guitars pop and mixes breathe; and Spectral Gate, a frequency-dependent noise gate.

All three plug-ins are available for $49 each, but Harrison’s eStore is currently running a 3-for-2 offer.