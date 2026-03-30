Harrison Audio LiveTrax 3 Adds DiGiCo Integration

Nashville, TN (March 30, 2026)—Harrison Audio has announced the latest version of its live performance recording and virtual soundtrack software, LiveTrax 3, which is designed for multitrack recording and virtual soundchecks.

The new version introduces full integration with DiGiCo consoles, joining Allen & Heath and Solid State Logic’s platforms. An all-new Session Creation feature enables users to build LiveTrax sessions directly via the console, aligning track naming and track order between the DiGiCo console and LiveTrax 3.

Feature-wise, LiveTrax is focused on tools required in a live performance environment. Features include Transport Sync, 1:1 Input Routing, a built‑in Spectral Analyzer on every track and per‑track input monitoring. ​LiveTrax 3 features a range of tools including a real-time Spectral Analyzer and phase correlation meter across all tracks. Additionally, input monitoring now sports a dedicated monitor button on every track.

LiveTrax 3 also features marker functionality and master output controls, along with a resizable Big Clock and a dedicated Meterbridge window, allowing users to confirm that LiveTrax 3 is actively recording from any vantage point. Users can also monitor utility functions like CPU usage, disk I/O, and remaining record time. For efficient storage, direct recording to FLAC format is supported, and for file protection, a System Lock feature prevents accidental keypresses during recording.

For users who are livestreaming, LiveTrax 3 now includes a dedicated stereo output designed specifically for streaming applications.

Harrison LiveTrax 3 is priced at $39.99.